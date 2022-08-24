Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,912 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

