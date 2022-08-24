Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $340.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

