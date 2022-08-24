Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
DFAC stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.
