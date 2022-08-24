Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWP opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

