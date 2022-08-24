Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,547,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,682,148.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,056 shares of company stock valued at $92,461,324. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

