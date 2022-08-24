Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

