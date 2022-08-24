Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Shares of CB opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.18. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

