Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

