Morgan Stanley Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $33.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $66.49.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

