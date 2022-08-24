MotaCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $141,376.78 and approximately $967.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00083497 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,461,085 coins and its circulating supply is 55,254,839 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.