Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Down 4.1%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 39,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 153,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Moxian (BVI)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

