Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 656,985 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 5.6% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mplx worth $133,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 21,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

