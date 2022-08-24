MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Trading Down 0.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 260,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 38,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

MTN Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About MTN Group

(Get Rating)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.