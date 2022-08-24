Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

MTL opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.70. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.19.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

