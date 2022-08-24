Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 70,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 77,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Music Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Music Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Music Acquisition by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Music Acquisition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Music Acquisition Company Profile

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

