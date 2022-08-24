musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.50

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 4078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

