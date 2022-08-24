MVL Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. MVL has a total market cap of $123.95 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

