Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $63,487,402. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

