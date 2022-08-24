Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

