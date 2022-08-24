MyWish Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. MyWish has a total market cap of $157,328.27 and approximately $8.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

MyWish Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

