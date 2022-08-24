Nafter Hits Market Capitalization of $596,788.88 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $596,788.88 and approximately $15,177.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769463 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Buying and Selling Nafter
Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.