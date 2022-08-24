Nafter Hits Market Capitalization of $596,788.88 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $596,788.88 and approximately $15,177.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

Buying and Selling Nafter

