Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 41,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 83,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

