Nano (XNO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004480 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $128.09 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004849 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

