Nasdacoin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $31,868.08 and approximately $2,618.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,231,587 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

