Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 855,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

