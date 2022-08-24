National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NBHC stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

