National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.69.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Up 0.7 %

DOL stock traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$82.26. 161,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.21. The company has a market cap of C$23.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$83.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.