National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.44. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 455 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

