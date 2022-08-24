National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.