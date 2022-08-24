National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,387 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $35.43.

National Research Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

National Research Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.