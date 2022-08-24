NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Announces $0.20 — Dividend

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NatWest Group stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NatWest Group’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 480.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
