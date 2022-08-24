Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,449.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $18,449.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,182,563 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

