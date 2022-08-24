NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
