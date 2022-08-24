NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

