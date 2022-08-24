NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of V traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.02. 11,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

