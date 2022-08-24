NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,196. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $31.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

