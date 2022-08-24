Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 22,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

