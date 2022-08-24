Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 1.2%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €66.46 ($67.82) and last traded at €66.94 ($68.31). 86,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.78 ($69.16).

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

