NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

