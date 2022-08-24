Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 5.9%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. 38,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 911,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.
Nerdy Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nerdy (NRDY)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.