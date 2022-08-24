Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 5.9%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. 38,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 911,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The company has a market cap of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 57,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,512,461.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,056,465 shares of company stock valued at $20,657,821 and have sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

