NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Cap Tops $9,214.56

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $9,214.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

