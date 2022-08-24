Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51,107.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 672,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $263.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

