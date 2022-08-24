Netvrk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612,967.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $612,967.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Netvrk Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Netvrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

