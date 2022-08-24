New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.82. 3,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,233,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 313,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 252,672 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

