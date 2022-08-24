Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 3.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 10,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 80,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
Newcrest Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.
Featured Articles
