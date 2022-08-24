Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. 63,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,495,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmark Group

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.