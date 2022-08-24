Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. 63,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,495,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Newmark Group Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.77.
Newmark Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmark Group
In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newmark Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.