NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.38

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.38 and last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 4095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

