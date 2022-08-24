NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,348.49

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,348.49 ($76.71) and traded as low as GBX 5,990 ($72.38). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,014 ($72.67), with a volume of 230,349 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,299.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,337.77. The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

