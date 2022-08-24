Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $489,324.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

