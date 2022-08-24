Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

